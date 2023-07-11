Newcastle have been ruled out of the race to sign ‘incredible’ player with 19 trophies to his name

The latest reports suggests that Newcastle United have been ruled out of signing Italian veteran Leonardo Bonucci this summer transfer window.

According to the latest reports from GetFootballNewsItaly, Bonucci was possibly going to leave Juventus this summer but he will now stay at the Serie A club.

The contract of the 36 year-old centre-back does not expire until June 2024, so it looks likely that he will leave when that contract expires.

Newcastle have been linked for quite some time now, but there are now ruled out of the transfer and will have to look elsewhere.

Bonucci will not be going to Newcastle

It is no shock to see the 36 year-old want to stay at Juventus. He has been at the club for five years and has been a key player for the Italian club.

With him now more towards the end of his career, Bonucci will no doubt want to finish at the club he has enjoyed so much success at.

Although Newcastle will be disappointed to lose out on one of their targets, it isn’t the end of the world for the club and there will be other options.

Bonnuci would have brought a winning-mentality and great leadership experience but he is very old and may not have been able to feature much in the Premier League.

Bonucci, who was hailed as an ‘incredible‘ player, will no doubt be remembered as one of the modern greats of the Serie A. He has won 19 trophies across his career.

Newcastle have already signed a top talent from the Serie A in Sandro Tonali. No doubt they will continue to look to the Italian division for signings as they continue to bolster their squad for the Champions League next season.