Newcastle have been monitoring ‘unbelievable’ midfielder now in talks to join PL rival for £12m

Newcastle United have been interested in Sander Berge this summer, but could now be about to miss out on the Sheffield United star.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which suggests that the Blades’ miserable summer transfer window may be about to get worse.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sander Berge could be on the way out of Bramall Lane with his contract entering its final year. The Telegraph reports that Burnley are now in talks to sign the Norwegian from last season’s promotion rivals.

Newcastle have had Berge on radar

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon at the weekend (via Sheffield United News) that the Clarets could pay around £12 million for the 25-year-old. But Vincent Kompany’s men are not the only side monitoring Berge.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that Berge has also been on Newcastle’s shortlist this summer. Of course, the Magpies have already bolstered their midfield ranks this summer with the signing of Sandro Tonali.

Berge can play in a number of midfield roles. But Newcastle have spent a fair amount of money in this window. And they have only made one major sale, with Allan Saint-Maximin departing.

So perhaps it would be a surprise if Eddie Howe’s side looked to snatch Berge from Burnley’s grasp.

However, with Berge potentially moving for around £12 million, it would not be a shock if a few more clubs looked to register an interest before his fate is sealed.

It is a further blow at Bramall Lane. Any optimism amongst the fans that emerged following promotion has evaporated completely.

For Newcastle meanwhile, Berge moving to Burnley may not be the end of the story. The Magpies have the means to make a move further down the line if the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder does impress at Turf Moor.