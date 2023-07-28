Newcastle have approached £35m centre-back likened to Raphael Varane

Newcastle United have reportedly made an approach for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, the Magpies are one of several clubs in pursuit of the Frenchman.

The report claims Newcastle have made an approach for Todibo in the last few months.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As well as Newcastle, the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham apparently want Todibo as well.

Then you reportedly have two title-winning teams on the continent, PSG and Napoli, also in pursuit.

Newcastle have made two high-profile signings this summer, landing Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies could certainly do with a pacey centre-back to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 campaign.

Todibo could be just the man, though neither the player nor his club are particularly keen on parting company.

Nice-Matin claims that Todibo ‘should’ begin his fourth season at the club. He’s not against staying, added the report.

Meanwhile, the club has apparently handed him a price tag of €40-50million (£35-42million), testament to his quality.

Our view

Newcastle have been outstanding in all the transfer windows since the takeover.

Many predicted that they would be splashing the cash on marquee signings, but they’ve been very wise and shrewd.

Todibo certainly fits the bill of a Newcastle signing. He’s a top talent with experience but also plenty of years ahead of him.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The 23-year-old’s style of play has been likened to that of Raphael Varane, one of the best defenders in the world.

In addition, a £42million price ceiling is relatively modest. We’ve seen defenders go for upwards of £60million in recent years.

Newcastle are certainly better placed than Villa and West Ham to sign Todibo as they’re in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, the likes of Napoli and PSG will be tough opponents, not to mention Nice, if they play hardball.