Newcastle Transfer News: Deal to sign Conor Gallagher now off











Newcastle will not be signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this month, after failing with a late bid to sign the England man.

Gallagher has emerged as a target for a number of clubs in the last few days. With Chelsea forcing through a move for Enzo Fernandez, it’s seen Gallagher’s future come under the spotlight.

However, speaking for The Telegraph on their live feed (2:32pm) just now, Luke Edwards reports that the move for Gallagher is not happening now.

“A last day enquiry for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has once again failed to gain any sort approval from the London club and it looks like the 22-year-old will not be joining the Magpies even if he is allowed to leave before the 11pm deadline,” he writes in The Telegraph.

Gallagher has been playing recently for Chelsea but could find himself shunted down the pecking order if Fernandez does sign.

TBR’s View: Gallagher would have been class for Newcastle

Eddie Howe would have been ideal for Gallagher if he is to leave Chelsea. He has got the best out of so many players and you can just see him doing well under Howe.

It seems Newcastle are pushing for a midfielder. But as it stands, it’s not Conor Gallagher.

If he does move on, then it could end up being to a club he’s not even that keen on signing for.