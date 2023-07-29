Newcastle eyeing ‘the best centre-back’ Lothar Matthaus had seen ‘in a long time’

Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs who are eyeing Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, the Magpies are one of several clubs in pursuit of the Frenchman.

The report claims that Newcastle have made an approach for Todibo in the last few months.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Magpies are far from the only club in pursuit of the 23-year-old, however.

As well as Newcastle, the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham apparently want Todibo as well.

Then you reportedly have two title-winning teams on the continent, PSG and Napoli, also in pursuit.

In terms of price tag, Nice have apparently valued Todibo at €40-50million (£35-42million).

‘Supreme ability’

Newcastle could certainly do with bolstering their defensive ranks further. And Todibo is a good shout for the Magpies.

At 23, Todibo has his whole career ahead of him, but he has done enough to show he belongs at the highest level.

As per Get Football News France, he ‘offers calmness, skill, a wide range of passing, physicality and efficient defending.’

They also hailed Todibo’s ‘graceful passing, a supreme ability to breeze past pressing forwards and a developing defensive acumen’.

The latter was regarding his early days at Toulouse when he burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 campaign.

‘He is incredibly calm’

Two years later, Germany football legend Lothar Matthaus gave Todibo a huge compliment.

“Todibo is the best centre-back I’ve seen in a long time,” the 1990 Ballon D’Or winner told Sport after watching Todibo in action against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

“He would be a good reinforcement for Schalke and an enrichment for the Bundesliga. At 20 he is incredibly calm, he always finds interesting solutions.”

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Admittedly, Todibo doesn’t seem in any rush to leave Nice, who in turn don’t particularly want to sell up.

Nevertheless, Newcastle may as well try their luck. If they get turned down, then at least they tried.

And if they succeed, they’d be landing one of the best young defenders in the game.