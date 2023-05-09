Newcastle eyeing 'one of the best' young strikers around, £35m price tag - report











Newcastle United have joined the race for Montpellier’s Elie Wahi, according to Foot Mercato.

The Magpies have enjoyed a sensational season, with Champions League qualification on the cards.

Newcastle will likely look to bolster their ranks to fight on four fronts in 2023-24.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And Foot Mercato – via Sport Witness – claims Wahi has emerged as a target for the St James’ Park outfit.

Newcastle are reportedly ‘very interested’ in the 20-year-old.

Indeed, the Premier League is said to be ‘conducive to the intrinsic qualities of the international hopeful’.

The Magpies, however, may well face competition from numerous clubs.

Arsenal have reportedly been following Wahi “for months”.

Eintracht Frankfurt, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig are also in the picture, as per the report.

In terms of price tag, Montpellier will reportedly demand at least €40million (£35million) to let Wahi go.

‘Powerful, athletic and fast player’

Wahi is an outstanding talent who would surely be a great addition to the Newcastle ranks.

He has registered an impressive 17 goals and five assists from 30 Ligue 1 outings this term.

Indeed, Wahi scored all four of his side’s goals in the 5-4 defeat at Lyon last weekend.

Pascal Gastien recently said of Wahi, as per JF: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.

“What I know is that he’s a very good player. It’s not us who are going to say the opposite, every time time he plays against us, he scores goals!’

“He’s an effective player, that’s rare at that age. So yes, I think he will be a very, very good player.”

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

And Ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo said of Wahi: “He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next.”

Newcastle have done superbly both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

Wahi would be a great shout too. He’s a rising star who has proven himself at a high level and wouldn’t break the bank.