Newcastle United are interested in Renan Lodi as the Magpies prepare to try and sign a new left-back during the summer transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

Eddie Howe’s men look set to prioritise signing another left-back at the end of the season. They have been heavily linked with Kieran Tierney in recent weeks. And 90min also claims that they are admirers of the Arsenal star.

However, he is not the only Premier League player on their radar.

Newcastle eyeing Lodi

According to the report, they are also keen on Lodi, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Atletico Madrid for this season.

Lodi has had a mixed time since making the switch to the City Ground. But he has enjoyed a consistent run in the side in recent months. And that has allowed the 24-year-old to show a lot more of his quality for Steve Cooper’s side.

Should Forest manage to keep themselves in the top-flight, you would imagine that they would love to keep him in some capacity next season. But it would appear that they face competition.

Forest have shown real ambition since sealing promotion. But few can compete with Newcastle when it comes to potential spending. And with that, Forest fans may be a little concerned about the links with St James’ Park.

The Athletic noted in the summer however, that Cooper’s men have an option to buy Lodi for just under £27 million.

He is capable of a piece of ‘magic‘. And he should only get better the longer he spends in the Premier League.

So it is little surprise that he finds himself on the Newcastle radar heading into another important summer on Tyneside.

Certainly, there may now be plenty of eyes at Newcastle on how Forest get on in the remaining weeks of the season.