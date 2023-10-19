Newcastle eyeing loan swoop for ‘iconic’ midfielder from fellow PIF club

Newcastle United will reportedly push to sign a new midfielder in January to cover for Sandro Tonali.

The Telegraph claims that the Magpies could look into a loan move for Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali is currently being subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation in relation to illegal betting activity.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities,” Newcastle wrote in a statement earlier this week.

“He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.”

With that in mind, the Magpies are apparently ready to bring someone in at St James’ Park should Tonali receive a ban.

Neves’ club, Al-Hilal, are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), alongside Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli in Saudi, and Newcastle in England.

The Portugal international is well known to Premier League fans, having played for Wolves between 2017 and 2023.

‘Wonderful’

Neves clocked up 253 appearances for the West Midlands club, registering 30 goals and 13 assists during his time in old gold.

He has gone down in history as one of the best footballers ever to play for Wolves, with their fans deeming him “iconic” and “wonderful”.

Neves has so far made 11 appearances for Al-Hilal, registering one goal and one assist.

He’d be a great shout for Newcastle, as he is a world-class player in his prime years who knows the Premier League inside out.

The Magpies have started well in the Champions League, but they’ve not been quite as good in the Premier League this season.

They’re currently eighth in the table and have lost three of their eight top-flight fixtures so far.

Should Tonali receive a lengthy ban, Newcastle will want to ensure as much continuity in their squad by bringing in a top replacement at the earliest possible opportunity.

Let’s see what happens with regards to Neves when the January transfer window opens.