Newcastle eyeing ‘incredible’ £51m attacker after missing out on Maddison

Newcastle missed out on James Maddison this week as he opted for Tottenham but the clamour for new signings is still on in the northeast.

Eddie Howe is keen to add to his ranks after guiding the Mags to the Champions League places last season.

Maddison had been seen as the ideal signing. But the Leicester man had his heart set on a move to Spurs and after speaking with Ange Postecoglou, there was only ever one outcome.

Newcastle, though, have other options. And according to Mundo Deportivo, could make a move for Atletico Madrid winger, Yannick Carrasco.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle keen on Yannick Carrasco

Mundo Deportivo’s report cites interest from Barcelona in Carrasco and claims they have an option to make a move for him before the end of June. Of course, that leaves little time to do business.

The Belgian, though, has attracted interest from Newcastle in the past and according to MD, the Premier League side could try and tempt him to England once again.

Carrasco has long been a standout performer for Atleti and is considered one of the most consistent wide players in La Liga.

However, now at 29, the time is now really if he wishes to challenge himself elsewhere.

Previous valuations of around the £51m mark might be a bit high. But Newcastle have shown they’ll spend if necessary, and Carrasco does fit into the type of player they’re looking at.

A few seasons late

Yannick Carrasco has been very good over in La Liga for some time now but you do get the impression that this might have come too late in the day for Newcastle.

At 29, there isn’t much in terms of resale value for the club and while they splashed out on a young Alexander Isak, paying £50m or so for a 29-year-old seems excessive.

Lauded for being an ‘incredible dribbler’ by Diego Simeone, Carrasco would offer some class to Newcastle. The problem is timing, and the ship might simply have sailed for now.