Newcastle eyeing approach for Manchester United midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a January move for a new central midfielder.

And according to TEAMtalk, the Magpies could look to make an approach for Manchester United‘s Scott McTominay.

This comes in wake of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali being subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation in relation to illegal betting activity.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities,” Newcastle wrote in a statement.

“He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.”

The Magpies then stated that, due to this ongoing process, they’ll be making no further comment on the situation at present.

TEAMtalk claims sources have indicated that Newcastle won’t hesitate to reinforce the squad depth in January to make up for any suspension-related absence.

While Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is expected to be a prime target, the Magpies could apparently also look at McTominay.

Could Newcastle move for Man United and Scotland star?

The 26-year-old is a squad rotation player at present. Last season, he made 39 Man United appearances, but just 16 of those were starts.

This seems to be the case this season too. The reported Newcastle target has six outings under his belt in 2023-24, of which two have been starts.

It’s a different story for Scotland, with McTominay having played the full 90 minutes in their last seven matches and even captaining the nation against France.

Last year, Diego Simeone labelled him one of the “best midfielders in the world” alongside Paul Pogba.

McTominay is reportedly valued at around £40m by Man United. That’s not a huge amount for a midfielder of his quality in his prime.

Newcastle could certainly do worse than look to bring him to St James’ Park in January.