Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

This is according to The Telegraph, who have put out a report looking at several players on the Magpies radar.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 campaign on four fronts.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League and will hope to get some silverware on board.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have identified several players from relegated teams as potential targets.

One of those is believed to be Walker-Peters, whose Southampton side finished bottom of the table.

The report claims the 26-year-old ‘impressed Newcastle’s staff during their meetings last season’.

Walker-Peters can play at both left-back and right-back.

This ‘would make him a perfect hybrid player for manager Eddie Howe’, added the report.

Walker-Peters could potentially be available for around £15million, half the reported price tag for Kieran Tierney.

Our view

Walker-Peters would be a great shout for Newcastle.

At 26, he is in the prime of his career, and has extensive Premier League experience.

The fact he is on the books of a relegated club means Newcastle shouldn’t have too many hurdles to jump.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

With the Magpies in the Champions League next term, they’ll surely appeal to Walker-Peters too.

The player is also part of the same agency as Kieran Trippier, so who knows, he may put a good word in.

Not that he’d need to of course – everyone has seen what Newcastle are capable of and how high their ceiling is.