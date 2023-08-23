£26m Newcastle defensive target told by his PL club that they’ll accept bids for him

Newcastle United have been linked with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah in recent months.

A July report from 90Min claimed the 23-year-old is on Eddie Howe’s radar as the Magpies look to improve their defensive options.

More recently, Gazzetta dello Sport said Chelsea’s £26million asking price for Chalobah has not put off the likes of Newcastle.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has provided an update that could hand the Magpies a boost in their pursuit of the player.

As per the London Is Blue podcast, Chalobah has apparently been told by the Blues that they’ll be accepting bids for him.

There is a caveat for Newcastle and other suitors, however. The player is apparently in no rush to leave Chelsea and wants to fight for his spot.

That said, if the Blues are intent on moving him on, Chalobah may well have to move if he wants first-team football.

This is where Newcastle could come in.

Our view

Chalobah would be a smart signing for Newcastle as he’s talented, young, versatile and not overly expensive.

He can play at centre-back or central midfield. And he clearly has the potential to improve further in the years to come.

Indeed, Rio Ferdinand suggested that he had been ‘unbelievable‘ after one performance for Chelsea.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Newcastle have bolstered their ranks considerably this summer with five new arrivals.

The Magpies have landed Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankubah Minteh and Lewis Hall.

Indeed, the latter player has joined from the Blues, who Newcastle could potentially find themselves dealing with again.

Could the Magpies wrap up the summer transfer window with another Chelsea player? Let’s see what happens in the coming days.