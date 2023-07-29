Newcastle decide to move for £21m midfielder who’s similar to Lucas Paqueta

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Flamengo midfielder Victor Hugo.

According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip, the Magpies have decided to invest in the 19-year-old midfielder.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to offer Jorge Sampaoli’s side €24million (just under £21million) for Hugo.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Apparently, Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes has influenced Newcastle’s decision to move for another Brazilian.

Hugo only turned 19 in May, but he has already made 63 competitive appearances for Flamengo.

In addition, he already has two major trophies under his belt – the Brazilian cup and the Copa Libertadores.

Hugo began his career as an attacking midfielder, but now plays more centrally.

He also has experience at No 6 and on the flanks, a level of versatility which would come in handy for Eddie Howe.

Former Flamengo boss Dorival Junior previously said, as per Goal.com, that Hugo is “brilliant in every way”.

The 2022 article also acknowledged comparisons between Hugo and former Newcastle target Lucas Paqueta.

Bruno’s former Lyon teammate was on the Magpies’ radar, but he ultimately moved to West Ham.

Though Newcastle missed out, they could well sign a rising star whose style of play is similar to that of Paqueta.

‘Due to his versatility and creative mindset, many see plenty of Lucas Paqueta in the way that Victor Hugo plays,’ they wrote.

Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Our view

This is a very interesting lead, and Newcastle fans will be hoping that it has legs and develops further.

The Magpies are on the up, having gone from relegation near-certainties to Champions League competitors in 18 months.

Newcastle’s transfer strategy has been key in this rise. They haven’t splashed out on marquee signings, like some thought they would.

They’ve made the right signings, a mix of solid veterans, up-and-coming stars, and a couple of players in their prime, like Bruno.

Hugo would certainly fit the strategy, so let’s hope that things develop further on this front.