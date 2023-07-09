Newcastle could still move for 26-year-old who Alan Shearer once hailed as a brilliant defender

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle United were closer to signing Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters than Tino Livramento up until recently.

The transfer insider spoke to GiveMeSport and admitted that Newcastle’s interest in Livramento caught him off guard.

Newcastle will be keen to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad over the coming weeks as they prepare for a return to Champions League football.

The Magpies have already snapped up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, while they are reportedly stepping up their interest in Harvey Barnes.

Howe is expected to bring in another full-back this summer as he bids to strengthen his options across the backline.

And despite Newcastle being heavily linked with a move for Tino Livramento, Jones claims they were closer to signing Kyle Walker-Peters at one stage this summer.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Newcastle could still move for Walker-Peters

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones suggested that Newcastle could still move forward with their interest in Walker-Peters.

“Yeah, well the Livramento one caught me out because my understanding of it was that actually Walker-Peter’s conversation were further down the line than the Livramento one,” he said.

“So, there’s always the possibility that they come back to that, it’s not off the table by any stretch of the imagination. Like you say, in a way it might be more fitting to where they’re heading.”

Walker-Peters has impressed at Southampton over the past three years after making the switch from Tottenham back in 2020.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a very capable defender, while also being able to operate in both full-back roles.

Indeed, Alan Shearer was full of praise for the former Spurs man’s defensive qualities back in 2021.

“Turning our attention to Southampton, we’re going to take a look at Kyle Walker-Peters. Southampton have had a mixed season so far, but Walker-Peters has been pretty consistent, registering the most tackles of any player in the team. He’s amongst the league leaders in tackles won,” Shearer told the Premier League’s official YouTube channel.

“Going forward he’s had less success, but when you look at his defensive qualities you can really see his value.” as quoted by HITC.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

While Livramento certainly has a higher ceiling than Walker-Peters, a move for the Englishman could make more sense for Newcastle.

Walker-Peters could provide decent cover for both Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier, with Howe currently short in terms of his options at full-back.