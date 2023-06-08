Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Ivan Fresneda in recent months.

Now, with the summer transfer window upon us, the Magpies have a chance to strike while the iron’s hot.

Newcastle finished in the Premier League’s top four, granting them a place in the Champions League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

This will give the Magpies considerable pull when it comes to attracting the world’s top talents.

At the same time, Newcastle are seemingly still looking to be sensible and shrewd in the transfer market.

According to 90Min, the Magpies are looking at a host of players from relegated clubs in England and elsewhere.

Newcastle are apparently still eyeing Fresneda, whose Real Valladolid side have dropped to the Spanish second tier.

90Min claim that the 18-year-old’s release clause of €40million has halved due to Valladolid’s relegation.

This means the Magpies could potentially sign the exciting full-back for just €20million (£17million) this summer.

Newcastle are vying for Fresneda along the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund, added the report.

Our view

Newcastle could do with bolstering their full-back ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 campaign.

And Fresneda is one of the best young players in European football at present.

Indeed, he may well be ‘the best young right-back in the world’, as per scouting website FootTheBall.

At just 18 years of age, Fresneda has already made 26 competitive appearances for his club.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

And at just £17million, he’d be a bargain for the likes of Newcastle, but unsurprisingly, competition for him is fierce.

That said, Newcastle certainly have significant pull. They’re in the Champions League and their future looks bright.

In addition, having Kieran Trippier – who impressed in La Liga – at St James’ Park may well be another incentive.

Fresneda would be able to learn from one of the best full-backs in the game.