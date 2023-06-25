Newcastle United have a great opportunity to sign ‘one of the best 1v1 defenders in the Premier League’.

According to the Evening Standard, the Magpies are ‘actively pursuing’ Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Reports have been doing the rounds claiming Matt Targett could be allowed to leave Newcastle this summer.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Howe is seemingly starting to look at new options at left-back, including AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

With Robinson, his contract runs out next summer, and he is apparently refusing to sign a new deal in London.

Therefore, his club has no choice but to sell this summer if they want to get a decent fee for their left-back.

That said, Newcastle aren’t the only club reportedly eyeing Robinson, which means he probably won’t go cheap.

The Standard claims that Fulham want around £35million for the 25-year-old United States international.

As well as Newcastle, Marseille are actively pursuing Robinson, added the report.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Milan have reportedly expressed an interest in the past.

Our view

Robinson is a quality player who looks like he should be able to step up to a Champions League club like Newcastle.

He has Premier League experience – and has shown he has what it takes to impress in the English top flight.

As per VisualGame (via USMNTOnly) as of April 13, Robinson had one of the best 1v1 win rate percentages in the Premier League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

His 79.5 percent success rate was fourth highest behind Luke Shaw, William Saliba and top-placed Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In addition, Robinson is very fast, is great at creating chances, and is superb at winning the ball back (PL website).

All in all, the American looks like a good shout for Newcastle as they look to bolster their ranks for a huge season.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this could be a promising lead.