Newcastle could make ‘last-minute reinforcement’ from Champions League rivals

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Napoli’s Hirving Lozano.

The Magpies have enjoyed a fruitful summer on the transfer front, making several great signings.

The likes of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes have all joined Newcastle.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Now, the Magpies could potentially add the Mexico international forward to their ranks late on.

According to Spazio Napoli, Newcastle could sign Lozano as a ‘last-minute reinforcement’.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in 2024, so this is the last chance his club has of making money on him.

There were links with Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, but those appear to have cooled down.

With that in mind, Newcastle have reportedly emerged as a late contender for his services.

Spazio Napoli’s title states that Lozano’s farewell is ‘approaching’ and can move to St James’ Park.

Our view

Lozano is not a bad shout for Newcastle. He has experience and silverware at the highest level.

He helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, and has played for Mexico at the World Cup.

There have also been comparisons between Lozano’s style of play and that of Liverpool and Uruguay icon Luis Suarez.

Better still, Newcastle could potentially land him for a bargain fee. Prior reports suggest he has a £17milion price tag.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

In addition, Lozano’s former agent previously claimed that the winger has “always dreamed” of the top clubs.

Like Napoli, Newcastle are in the Champions League and there’s real scope for them to win some silverware this season. So surely Lozano would like such a move.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. With Newcastle fighting on four fronts this season, they’ll need all the strength in depth they can get.