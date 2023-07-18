Newcastle could complete £35m deal for ‘lethal’ player this week – journalist

Newcastle are linked with a move for Harvey Barnes and journalist Tom Collomosse has shared that the move close to being completed.

Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse shared the latest on Barnes to Newcastle on his Twitter account.

Apparently, the deal for Harvey Barnes is edging closer and he is close to sealing a move to Newcastle. It is not fully completed yet, but if all continues to proceed smoothly from here, then the deal could be sorted this week.

He went on to share that the fee is apparently expected to be around £35-40m. This is no doubt a very exciting signing for the Magpies.

This transfer saga has been going on for a while and no doubt Newcastle fans will be excited to hear that the deal could be sorted this week.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes close to finishing Newcastle

The ‘incredible‘ and ‘lethal‘ winger would be a fantastic signing for Newcastle this summer transfer window.

He shone last season for Leicester City despite them getting relegated.

Barnes scored 13 goals in the division and to have a goalscoring left-winger would be ideal for Newcastle, who currently use striker Alexander Isak on the wing.

They desperately need squad depth as they will be fighting for the Champions League and also competing for the top four again.

The sides around them are getting stronger this transfer window and sides like Chelsea and Tottenham will not want to fail to qualify for Europe again next season.

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

It is really good to see Newcastle closer to signing Barnes and also already signing Sandro Tonali. It shows that they know they need more quality in order to consistently battle near the top.

Barnes would no doubt add more goals and great quality to the club. If they can pick up another couple of top signings then they can definitely have a good summer.