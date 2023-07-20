New reports suggest that Newcastle United are making a move for Tino Livramento and this move is close to be sealed.

The Guardian reports that recently relegated Southampton will struggle to keep ahold of their top players. One of these is Livramento.

According to the report, due to this, Newcastle are attempting to poach the defender. The report goes on to say that they are close to completing a move for around £30million.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is trying to bolster his squad as they are also competing in the Champions League next season.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Newcastle close to signing Livramento

The ‘fantastic‘ full-back has tonnes of potential but sadly his career so far has been plagued with injuries. He is only 20 years-old but looks a top prospect.

When he has played in the Premier League he has shone. The player seems like a quality signing for Newcastle and he would add some great depth to the squad.

With them trying to battle near the top again and also wanting to compete in the Champions League, they definitely need more quality.

The teams who finished around them are getting a lot stronger as well. Meanwhile, the teams below them are also strengthening.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Eddie Howe will no doubt want a couple more players to come into the first-team squad to make sure that they do not fall behind.

It is a huge summer for many clubs as there are about seven teams all battling to try and finish as high as possible next season.