Newcastle boss wants an attacker and is eyeing ‘one of the biggest talents’ around

The latest reports suggest that Eddie Howe wants Newcastle United to sign an attacker this summer and one of his targets is Harvey Barnes.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are very keen to sign a left-winger. According to the report, Howe wants a player in this position and this has set Barnes firmly in his sights.

Barnes is apparently expected to be among the departures at Leicester City due to the club being relegated last season.

As well as Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also want to sign Barnes. The attacking player has a reported price tag of £50million.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Howe wants Harvey Barnes

Barnes, has been hailed as “one of the biggest talents“, and it is no shock to hear this as he managed to score 13 Premier League goals this season.

The winger would no doubt be a great addition for Newcastle. The club are currently using forward Alexander Isak in that position. He is good, but is more of a natural striker.

With lots more games next season due to the Champions League, it is key that Howe has a lot of good attacking options.

Barnes is still only 25 and has proven that he can play to a top level in the division. Now feels like the perfect time for him to get his next move.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Newcastle proved last season that they can threaten the traditional ‘Big Six’. If they are able to pick up more signings matching Sandro Tonali’s quality, like Barnes, then no doubt they will be able to have another great season.

There is already a lot of quality in the team. Howe just needs a couple more signings in order to make sure that they can keep on picking up results.