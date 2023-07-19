Newcastle believed to have now made fresh bid for ‘fantastic’ player compared with Gareth Bale

Newcastle United are believed to have made a fresh offer for Tino Livramento after seeing a £15 million bid turned down by Southampton.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Newcastle remain in talks over a potential deal for the right-back.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It appears that Eddie Howe’s side are determined to sign Tino Livramento in what has arguably been a slow start to the window for Newcastle.

Newcastle have made further bid for Livramento

The Telegraph reports that they have previously made a £15 million move for the 20-year-old last month. But discussions are ongoing, and it is now believed that they have made an improved bid for the youngster.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Livramento would be a really smart signing for Newcastle. Of course, he would arrive with one eye very much on the future given that he would be competing for Kieran Trippier’s spot in the side.

But he showed during his time on the south coast that he has huge potential. He took no time at all to establish himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League.

A devastating long-term injury forced him to miss the large majority of last season. And that would have certainly had an impact on the Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Theo Walcott previously told talkSPORT that Livramento reminded him of when Gareth Bale was coming through at St Mary’s at the start of his career, labelling him a ‘fantastic’ talent.

That is very high praise indeed. And Newcastle will know that replacing Trippier is going to be a huge task in the years to come.

So the Magpies will hope that the latest offer will lead to a breakthrough in talks with Southampton.