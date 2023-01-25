Newcastle believe Eddie Howe could transform 21-year-old into one of the Premier League's best











Newcastle think Anthony Gordon is perfect for Eddie Howe’s coaching and can be a top Premier League player for the next decade.

The Telegraph report that the Magpies believe they are close to a deal to sign Gordon, having beaten Chelsea to the punch.

But they will not pay the £60 million Everton are demanding for the uncapped Englishman, and would happily move onto Hakim Ziyech instead.

That is unless the price goes down, and Gordon is apparently completely sold on the idea of moving to St James’ Park this month.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Newcastle think Gordon is perfect for Howe

The report says that the Magpies think Gordon could be a top Premier League player for the next ten years if he keeps improving.

Key to that will be Howe’s coaching, and he has already shown himself capable of improving many of the players he inherited.

Gordon had an impressive end to last season but his form has fallen off a cliff this time around after summer interest as Everton find themselves in a relegation battle once again.

Newcastle also want to lower the average age of their squad and at 21, Gordon would help them do that and build for the future.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will budge on their valuation of Gordon, as they find themselves managerless going into the final days of the transfer window.

That said, they know they also need to sell to buy, so it could be a situation like the reluctant sale of Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer.