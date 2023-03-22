Newcastle being kept informed with PSG willing to sell midfielder











Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in Renato Sanches heading into the summer.

Renato Sanches has certainly had an interesting career to date. And 90min is now reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell the Portuguese after just one year at Parc des Princes.

A number of Premier League sides are admirers of the 25-year-old. 90min reports that Newcastle want to sign Sanches.

Newcastle interested in Renato Sanches

Meanwhile, the report adds that the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa have the former Swansea City loanee on their radar.

It has been a difficult year for Sanches with the Ligue 1 giants. He arrived having previously helped Lille win the league title back in 2021. But it has been a turbulent career for the midfielder.

It appeared that he was destined for absolute greatness when he came through with Benfica. He was part of the Portugal squad who won Euro 2016.

A move to Bayern Munich did not work out. And he is perhaps best remembered amongst some Premier League fans for an awful spell on loan at Swansea City during the 2017/18 season.

The move to Lille helped Sanches start to get his career back on track. But the switch to the French capital has probably not worked out as he would have hoped.

The talent is definitely there. Carlo Ancelotti previously described him as an ‘amazing‘ player. So it would have the potential to be a really inspired move if he can rediscover his best form.

Newcastle have experience of signing players who some have been tempted to write off. Alexander Isak had something of a nightmare at Borussia Dortmund after being tipped for greatness.

Isak showed glimpses of his quality at Real Sociedad. And he is now finding his feet on Tyneside. Perhaps Eddie Howe is weighing up whether Sanches would be a smart signing in the future.