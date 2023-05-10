Newcastle backed to make concrete offer for 22-year-old who's 'like Tchouameni'











Newcastle United have enjoyed an outstanding season with Champions League qualification still on the cards.

Should the Magpies get over the line, they will no doubt bolster their ranks considerably to fight on four fronts.

One area Newcastle are reportedly looking to strengthen is in midfield, where they are currently a little light.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Magpies allowed Jonjo Shelvey to leave St James’ Park in January, but couldn’t find a replacement.

One player Newcastle have been linked with for a while is Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte.

Record has now provided a further update on the exciting Uruguay international midfielder.

The Portuguese outlet – via Sport Witness – claims the Lions are getting ready for a potential summer sale.

They are reportedly willing to buy the remainder of Ugarte’s economic rights from Uruguayan club Fenix.

There is a ‘strong probability’ Premier League clubs will make a move on the 22-year-old talent, added the report.

Amid this interest, Ugarte reportedly stalled on talks for a potential contract renewal.

This would’ve seen the player’s release clause go from €60m to €80m.

That’s why an offer of around €60m will be enough for Sporting to accept a bid for Ugarte this summer.

This is despite Ruben Amorim wanting to keep the exciting talent in his squad.

Record claims the ‘only certainty’ is that Premier League sides, including Newcastle, should make ‘concrete offers’.

Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs all in pursuit

Ugarte is an incredibly exciting talent who has plenty of top clubs after his signature.

As well as Newcastle, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be circling too.

Ugarte would be a great shout for the Magpies, who must make the most of their status this summer.

He’s incredibly talented, versatile, technically superb, and is willing to run himself into the ground for the cause.

Photo by Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last year, Liverpool.com published an opinion article urging the Reds to look at Ugarte.

‘A tenacious midfielder who reads the game well and is blessed with astute technical ability,’ they wrote.

‘Ugarte’s best asset is his ability to intercept the ball and break up opposition attacks.’

‘Just like Tchouameni, while Ugarte is comfortable in the holding midfield role, he can also slot in as a number eight and provide a box-to-box role if necessary.’