Newcastle ask for information on PSG striker target Malcom











Newcastle United have asked for information about Zenit striker Malcom, with Foot Mercato reporting that he is also on the radar of the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy.

The Magpies are yet to welcome a first-team addition in the January transfer window. But it would be no surprise to see that change before the deadline passes.

Reports from The Times have suggested that they want Everton forward Anthony Gordon. But it seems that they also have their eye on other names.

Newcastle linked with Malcom

And according to Foot Mercato, one of the players they have asked about is Malcom. The 25-year-old could be on the move after a superb season with Zenit.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, he has also provided seven assists.

Foot Mercato suggests that PSG were contacted about a possible deal for the former Barcelona man. And there is a chance that he could end up at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants are now considering a move with Luis Campos an admirer of the striker. But it also appears that Newcastle could be in the running.

Foot Mercato notes that he cost Zenit just over £35 million. So he may not come cheap. And possible rival interest from PSG will not help any team hoping to sign the Brazilian in this window.

It would be a surprise if Newcastle decided to make a late move. Despite the wealth of their owners, it does not appear that they have a limitless budget in this window.

And they undoubtedly have an amazing thing going this season. So they may be wary of rocking the boat by bringing in a player who has no experience in the Premier League. He did not have the best time at Barcelona before joining Zenit either.

But perhaps he may be one name to look out for as the deadline looms.