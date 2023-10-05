Newcastle are now interested in signing ‘brilliant’ £12m Championship player

Newcastle United are now monitoring the future of Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz alongside two other Premier League clubs.

That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur who posted the exclusive on X.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The journalist named Crystal Palace and Fulham as the other two clubs monitoring Alcarez’s situation.

Konur said: “Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are monitoring the situation of Southampton’s 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.”

Although he only signed for the club in January for £12m, it is something of a surprise that Alcaraz followed Southampton to the Championship.

Alcaraz looked brilliant as Southampton were bowing out of the Premier League, something Newcastle clearly noticed.

And still only 20-years-old, the Argentinian should have a ton of potential to fulfil.

It has been surprising that Alcaraz hasn’t fared too well for Southampton so far this season.

Although initially deployed in central midfield, Alcaraz has played up top in Southampton’s last two league games.

Perhaps an option that would interest Newcastle.

‘Brilliant’ Alcaraz has already proved to be a versatile option during his time in England, and he has a rare talismanic quality.

Southampton may be reluctant to sell Alcaraz to Newcastle

Although they are said to be interested, Newcastle must have their doubts of whether Southampton would be willing to sell.

The Saints currently sit 10th in the Championship table and surely nothing but promotion will do this season.

Photo by Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Therefore, even if he’s not playing the most prominent role, Southampton might reject any Newcastle approach for Alcaraz.

Of course, from a Newcastle point of view the transfer would make a lot of sense.

Even with all of their options available, Eddie Howe’s squad does look thin.

And with Harvey Barnes injured and Anthony Gordon suspended on the weekend, the options left do tell a story.

Alcaraz might take some time to adapt to an Eddie Howe team, but he already has the ability to add a sprinkle of quality.