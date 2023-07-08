Newcastle are about to unveil signing of ‘incredible’ player to join Tonali – journalist

Newcastle United are close to announcing the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this weekend.

Barnes has emerged as Newcastle’s top target in the wide areas as Eddie Howe looks to get squad improvements locked in before the season starts.

And after missing out on one Leicester star in James Maddison, the same problem doesn’t look like rearing its head here with Barnes.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Magpies are now closing in on signing Barnes and are even hoping to pay less than £40m to get the deal over the line.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Jacobs confirmed that Barnes is looking likely to be a Newcastle player and talks are now at the advanced stage between all parties.

The signing of Barnes will further strengthen the ranks for Newcastle in what is an important summer.

Eddie Howe has been backed by PIF already and the expensive signing of Sandro Tonali has already turned plenty of heads in the Premier League.

With Barnes, who has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable‘ winger, got himself into double figures last season despite the Foxes struggling.

And with a Euros around the corner in 2024, Barnes will hope to star for Newcastle and force his way in the reckoning.

Big signing

Harvey Barnes is a quality player and whoever got him this summer was always going to land on a top young winger.

Newcastle seem to be the ones who have got the deal done and as of now, the Toon’s business is looking excellent this summer.

Like Tonali, Barnes is a young player who already has plenty of experience at the top level. Newcastle know what they’re getting here and the fact he might cost less than £40m, is an absolute bargain.