Newcastle United have an exciting summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks in the transfer window.

The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League and must strengthen to fight on four fronts next season.

90Min has published a report claiming Newcastle have set their sights on a number of players from relegated clubs.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League table and there will likely be an exodus from St Mary’s.

According to 90Min, the Magpies have shown interest in a quintet of players from the south coast outfit.

One of those only joined them in January this year.

However, he has already shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

According to the report, Newcastle have enquired about 20-year-old midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

He joined Southampton in January, arriving from Argentinian side Racing Club for a fee of around £12million.

Although Alcaraz did well, registering four goals and two assists from 18 outings, he couldn’t keep his club up.

Nonetheless, he has shown he is Premier League quality, and as such, Newcastle seem keen on him.

The report also suggested that the Magpies could expect to pay ‘as much as £25million’ for the Argentine.

‘He times his runs very, very well’

Part of Newcastle’s success has been their tempered approach to transfer business.

And signing the top players from relegated clubs certainly fits in with that approach.

The likes of Alcaraz have shown they can perform in the top flight, and their parent club won’t have as much leverage in terms of discussions.

At £25million, the midfielder may constitute a bit of a gamble, as he’s only played in the Premier League for a few months.

However, if he continues on his upward trajectory, he could wind up being an absolute bargain. After all, he’s got his whole career ahead of him.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Earlier this year, South American football expert Phil Vickery waxed lyrical about Alcaraz on talkSPORT.

“I like him a lot,” he said.

“He’s a central midfielder, 20 years old, but despite that age he was one of the best things on show in Argentina last year.

“He is very much in that kind of English school of midfielders in that he’s a central midfielder who gets in the box and has got a goal in him.

“He’s like Frank Lampard, that kind of player.

“He times his runs very, very well. He sort of ghosts into the box well. He’s got promise.

“I love that capacity that he’s got to get into the box, the timing of his runs is very interesting.”