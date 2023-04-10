Newcastle and Leeds aiming to sign Manchester City youngster Shea Charles











Newcastle United and Leeds are both in the mix to try and sign Manchester City teenager Shea Charles during the summer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Charles is a man in demand heading into the summer. With City looking to add new midfielders to their already brilliant squad, Charles is apparently wary that he might not ever get to see first-team minutes.

And the Mail is reporting that both Leeds and Newcastle are ready to push on and sign Charles if a deal is doable.

Rated

Charles is among a number of young players at Manchester City who are rated by Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff.

However, like so many at The Etihad, the amount of talent in front of him means that first-team football is always going to be hard for the youngster to get.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Charles has impressed for City’s young sides and was even given his international debut with Northern Ireland back in the summer. At the time, Northern Ireland coach Ian Barraclough was full of praise for the youngster.

“I don’t want to heap massive pressure on the young kid. He’s been in the under-21s once. He probably wasn’t expecting to get his debut when we’re chasing the game,” said Barraclough.

“He didn’t look flustered, he didn’t look hurried in his decision-making. He’s smooth, a lovely player on the ball.”

TBR’s View: Barraclough can add to Newcastle’s rebuild

Since PIF took over at Newcastle there has been an expectancy that it’s all going to be about spending big on top players. And while there is an element of that, there are other factors to consider as well.

Bringing in top young players is also going to be crucial for the Magpies. Shea Charles is definitely a top young player and being so rated at City and international level already speaks volumes.