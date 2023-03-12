Newcastle among clubs keen on Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye











Newcastle United are one of the sides monitoring Iliman Ndiaye, with the Sunday Mirror (12/3; page 70) reporting that West Ham are also admirers of the Sheffield United star.

Ndiaye is certainly doing all he can to get the Blades across the line in the Championship promotion race. Paul Heckingbottom’s men sit second, four points clear of Middlesbrough.

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ndiaye has scored 12 goals and contributed eight assists in all competitions. It is certainly hard to imagine him not playing in the Premier League next year, whether that is at Bramall Lane or elsewhere.

Newcastle and West Ham eyeing Ndiaye

According to the report from the Sunday Mirror, both Newcastle and West Ham are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old. Meanwhile, Everton are also keen on the forward.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

It has been a remarkable rise for Ndiaye, who was playing in non-league football not too long ago. And of course, he has been at the World Cup this season, helping Senegal get out of their group in Qatar.

He has shown what he can do against Premier League opposition, scoring a brilliant winner against Tottenham in the FA Cup earlier this month.

And playing regularly in the top-flight looks to be the next step for Ndiaye, one way or another.

It is an exciting time to join Newcastle. The Magpies are going to be a force in years to come.

West Ham meanwhile, are having a really disappointing year. But it does feel that there will be opportunities for attackers to come in this summer and make themselves key men at the London Stadium.

Ndiaye is someone with ‘incredible‘ talent and a lot of potential. So he is definitely going to be one to watch over the coming months heading into the summer.