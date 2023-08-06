‘New round of talks will now follow’: CL club pushing to sign ‘phenomenal’ £40m Arsenal player – Romano

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is attracting a lot of interest and one club seem to have him as their priority target this summer.

Arsenal have had three top players come to the club this summer, but a lot of their squad could also be on the way out. One of these is Balogun.

Reporting on Balogun, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Inter are prepared to approach Arsenal again for Folarin Balogun. Decision has been made, new round of talks will now follow. After Scamacca deal collapsed, Inter will bid again for Balogun who’s favourite option of the board.”

With Balogun apparently sending the club an ultimatum as he did not want to go out on loan again, selling him this summer could be the best option.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Inter Milan continue to push for Balogun

There is no doubting the quality and potential of Balogun. He is only 22 years-old and the 22 goals he scored on loan last season showed he has an eye for the back of the net.

The “phenomenal” USA international would definitely thrive at a top level. It seems like he will not get consistent game time at the club so looking elsewhere makes sense.

The £40million-rated player has a very big club interested in him. Inter Milan have been playing well over the last couple of years and were in the Champions League final last season.

They have qualified for Europe’s top competition next season. Balogun would be playing for a historically huge team should the move happen.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

If Arsenal could get £40million for him, then that is a huge amount of finances that can help their transfer budget out this summer.

They have already spent a huge amount but will always be looking to strengthen. It has been an exciting summer so far and looks like it could get even more exciting.