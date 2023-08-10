New favourites have just emerged this evening in the race to sign Moises Caicedo

There is an update in the future of Moises Caicedo as reports suggest that there is a new favourite in the race between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Reports have already told us that Liverpool were trying to swoop in for the player, who has been attracting top interest from Chelsea all transfer window.

Now, reports from talkSPORT have shared that the Reds have emerged as the favourites to land the signature of Caicedo.

Apparently they are now beating the Blues in the race and are willing to smash their club transfer-record in order to win the race.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool now favourites to land Caicedo

This is big news in the summer transfer window and it will no doubt be a shock for many that Caicedo now looks like he will end up at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been keen to sign him, but had reportedly made a breakthrough and were close to agreeing a deal for the player.

Now, with Liverpool swooping in, it looks like Chelsea have taken too long to try and sign one of their top targets this summer.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next. No doubt we could see a bidding war commence between the two Premier League sides.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 21 year-old midfielder is a top talent and he is clearly highly-rated as two sides are willing to get close to match Brighton’s reported £100million valuation of Caicedo.

With Liverpool willing to do this, it shows that they are being very ambitious this summer, They are not happy with finishing fifth again and want to be title challengers.

Caicedo would suit the new-look midfield perfectly at Anfield. He would compliment Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai very well. Caicedo would do a lot of the defensive work and give the defensive pair more attacking freedom.