Gary Neville has shared on Sky Sports how Mikel Arteta reacted towards his Arsenal players when Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead during their huge clash at the Emirates on Sunday (broadcast on 22/1; 16:50).

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table back to five points after a win against Erik ten Hag’s men. It was a stunning encounter which evoked memories of all those years in which Arsenal and Manchester United set the benchmark in English football.

But Mikel Arteta’s men had to fight back to earn the three points. Rashford gave the visitors the lead with a stunning strike from distance during the first-half. He managed to break past Thomas Partey before unleashing a vicious strike into the bottom corner.

It was a moment which shocked the Emirates. But Arteta did not allow his side to let their heads drop. In fact, Neville shared how he noticed that the Arsenal boss was immediately encouraging his side to stick to their game-plan.

“Mikel Arteta was clapping his team after the goal went in because they have started the game really brightly,” he told Sky Sports.

“And when they go forward, they look really dangerous. Sometimes when you concede a goal, particularly in a big game, you know it can happen, you’ve just got to carry on playing.”

In many ways, the goal summed up just how good teams are having to be to beat Arsenal this season. Ten Hag’s men are the only side to deny them a point in a Premier League game this term.

Rashford’s goal was a world-class strike from a forward at the top of his game right now. Perhaps you could criticise certain members of the Arsenal side for little moments in the build-up to the goal.

But Arteta clearly realised that it was something of a freak moment in what had been a positive start for his players. And Arsenal’s success has come about because of the freedom and fearlessness they have played with all season.

They would have always known that there was going to be bumps in the road along the way. It is how they are responding to them which has left Arsenal clear at the summit.