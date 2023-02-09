Neville predicts whether Spurs or Newcastle will finish in the top-four











Gary Neville has told The Overlap that he believes that Tottenham Hotspur will beat Newcastle United to the final top-four spot in the Premier League this season, insisting that Antonio Conte’s men have more quality than the Magpies.

It has been a frustrating season for Spurs. There was a lot of excitement ahead of Conte’s first full campaign in charge after they managed to sneak into the Champions League.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

There have been some promising signs. However, it has been another turbulent season for Tottenham and they find themselves outside of the top-four. They sit one place and one point behind Newcastle. They have also played a game more than Eddie Howe’s side.

Neville makes top-four prediction

It has been an amazing season for Newcastle so far. They also have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Magpies are certainly going to be key players in the top-four race for years to come. However, Neville believes that Tottenham will manage to overtake Newcastle by the end of the campaign.

“I think Tottenham will finish in the top-four. I think Tottenham over Newcastle personally. Look, for me, I said this on Monday Night Football, Tottenham have got so much in front of them that could mean that it’s a good season,” he told The Overlap.

“Sunday was a big moment also, Harry breaking the record, winning that game against City. Kulusevski, Son. You’ve got Richarlison. I think Spurs just have got more quality, more experience and will finish in the top-four.”

It does feel imperative that Tottenham finish in the Champions League spots this season. There are, from the outside, question marks over the future of both Antonio Conte and Harry Kane.

Finishing in the top-four may not address all of their potential concerns. However, it is clearly a launchpad to brighter days. They will be able to attract better players if they finish fourth or higher.

Newcastle’s time will come. That feels absolutely inevitable. And the only surprise is that they are in the fold so quickly following their takeover.

But Tottenham do appear to have that greater quality in a few more areas.