'Never static': David Pleat says Tottenham have a player who just doesn't stop moving











Speaking on The Spurs Show Podcast, Tottenham Hotspur’s old manager, David Pleat, has been discussing Harry Kane and his style of play.

Kane has quite an unorthodox style as a striker, and Pleat was asked if he thought the England captain would be better utilised as a number 10.

Interestingly, Pleat stated that he already sees Kane as a kind of number 10, stating that he’s at his best when he’s lost the ball and he’s picking up pockets of space, praising the fact that the attacker is never ever standing still on the pitch.

Kane never stops

Pleat spoke about Kane’s style of play.

“Kane is at his best, watch him when he loses the ball. He’s always on the move, he’s fantastic. He’s never static as a centre-forward, he goes deep, he goes wide and he knows when to arrive in the box. He’s just an outstanding player, in my opinion he is a 10, he is a kind of 10. He doesn’t stand too deep and he’s one of our best players at defending corners in those areas too. He’s wonderful,” Pleat said.

So dynamic

Say what you will about Kane dropping deep or playing as the focal point of a team, it has to be said that he’s one of the most dynamic players in the Premier League.

As Pleat says, the striker just doesn’t stop moving. He’s always trying to create space and evade his marker, and more often than not, he finds himself in the right place to receive a key pass to kickstart an attack.

Kane’s finishing and passing ability usually earns the headlines, but his movement really may be the most impressive thing about him.

