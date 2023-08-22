Tottenham were absolutely brilliant at the weekend against Manchester United, and one young star shined brightly.

Indeed, Pape Matar Sarr was fantastic against the Red Devils, not only did he score the opening goal of the game, he was dominant in the middle of the park.

Sarr put in what could end up being a season-defining performance against United, and one man who was left blown away by the midfielder was Tim Sherwood.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Sherwood spoke incredibly highly of Sarr, claiming that he has an unbelievable amount of energy and that he’s never seen the midfielder get tired in a game.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Sarr’s incredible engine

Sherwood spoke highly of the £15m midfielder.

“When you talk about Sarr. If you told me to do a scouting report on Sarr last season, yes he didn’t play a lot, but I’d have said he was very basic in his play, he just sits there and doesn’t break it up great. Really his main attribute is energy and breaking into the box, just like we saw at the weekend. That would be the main ingredient in my report. Everyone in the Premier League is looking for an up-and-down midfield player, this boy has come out of the woodwork now, because the manager wants to play the right way, he’s all about running up and down that field, I’ve never seen him get tired, never,” Sherwood said.

“He’s got that sort of energy, come later in the game you would be worn out, but this boy carried on going, he just keeps going, he’s a great athlete.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Incredible foundations

Sarr isn’t the most technically brilliant player in the world, but he does have some immense physical attributes that can be built upon.

His energy, stamina and speed is top-class, and with the right coaching, he could well be a Premier League superstar.

Sarr is so young and he has so much room to grow, and now that he’s working under a manager who seemingly trusts him, he could well make a massive impact this season.

Sarr could be the breakout star of the Premier Legaue this term.