'Never got a kick': Liam Brady says 24-year-old Arsenal player looked utterly exhausted vs Brighton











Liam Brady has been left less than impressed by Arsenal’s midfield after their loss to Brighton on Sunday.

The pundit was speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy about the Gunners’ loss to the Seagulls at the weekend, and he said that the midfield looked incredibly tired at the weekend.

Giles pointed out that both Jorginho and Granit Xhaka couldn’t get near their Brighton counter-parts, while he also noted that Martin Odegaard, who has been in tremendous form lately, never got a kick in the game either, stating that he looked really tired.

Odegaard and co looked exhausted

Brady gave his verdict on the Arsenal performance against Brighton.

“Their midfield is really good, Mac Allister, Gross is really good. The Arsenal midfield never got near them, they all looked really tired. Jorginho never got near them, Xhaka never got near it and Odegaard who has been playing well, he never got a kick either,” Brady said.

Can you blame them?

Brady is right when he says that the Arsenal midfield looked tired against Brighton, but can you really blame them.

It’s been an incredibly long season for the north London club filled with the physical and mental pressures of being involved in a title race, and with City firmly in pole position before Sunday’s game, you can’t blame the Arsenal players for allowing their fatigue to get to them.

The sad reality is that this has been a gruelling season for Arsenal, and it would have been almost impossible for any squad to keep up with the pressure and rigours attached to keeping pace with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s super-team.

Arsenal are a tired outfit, and that was bound to happen when they’re trying to keep up with the Premier League’s equivalent to superman.

