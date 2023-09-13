Tottenham were linked with umpteen strikers this summer after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, but, in the end, they didn’t even end up signing a new number nine.

Of course, Brennan Johnson came in, but he’s not necessarily being signed to play as a centre-forward, and, as things stand, Kane hasn’t been replaced.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Tottenham were being very deliberate in their transfer strategy this summer, claiming that the north London club never planned to sign a like-for-like replacement for Kane, claiming that the links to the likes of Mehdi Taremi and other experienced strikers were way wide of the mark.

Taremi was never signing

Romano shared what he knows about Spurs’ plans this summer.

“Ok, you lost Harry Kane, but you’re going in a different direction. I was surprised when I saw some rumours after the Harry Kane deal with Bayern linking for example Taremi to Tottenham. They were never going to go in that direction to sign an experienced player. I know he’s a very good player, but they’re going in a different direction. They want young players with potential and to work on a different kind of project,” Romano said.

New direction

Tottenham have been very smart with their strategy this summer.

Let’s be real, no single player was ever going to be able to replace Harry Kane, but signing multiple young, talented stars to refresh the squad could help Spurs improve as a unit.

So far, that strategy has worked a treat, and it’s fair to say that Tottenham, quite simply, aren’t missing Kane so far.

Whether or not this good form continues remains to be seen, but, so far, Ange Postecoglou has gotten almost every call right at Spurs so far.