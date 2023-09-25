‘Never as good’: Pundit says Tottenham got worse as soon as 26-year-old came on for them yesterday

Robbie Mustoe has suggested that Son Heung-min looks the part as Tottenham Hotspur’s first-choice striker, insisting that Spurs looked nowhere near as dangerous in the North London derby after he came off for Richarlison on Sunday.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Tottenham captain scored twice to help his side take a point away from the Emirates in an enthralling game.

Son Heung-min has taken his tally for the season to five goals after a superb brace against the Gunners. His first was a brilliant piece of skill to send James Maddison’s cross into the bottom corner.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Meanwhile, his second demonstrated his composure. He is certainly relishing the chance to lead this Spurs side.

Mustoe lauds Son as Richarlison struggles to make impact in Tottenham draw

Son started the campaign with an underwhelming display out on the left against Brentford. But since he has moved into the middle, he has looked to be back to his best.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mustoe lauded his performance at the Emirates and his form as the central striker – and suggested that Richarlison could not fill the void for the remaining minutes of yesterday’s game.

“Just a few standouts, first off, Heung-min Son playing as a striker. Brennan Johnson started the game and I think I would have said as well that maybe Johnson plays up front with Heung-min Son on the left-hand side,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“Son is now going to be a striker, isn’t he. He’s going to be the striker for the club. He’s got a couple of goals today, he looks the part. He leads very well. I saw the manager’s interviews afterwards about the way he played. He was struggling with an injury, that’s probably why he got substituted out of the game.

“That probably explains why he came out because at the time, it was like, ‘why, why are you taking out the best attacking player?’ And I thought Spurs were actually never as good with Richarlison in place of him.”

It is interesting that Richarlison now appears to be back in a similar position to last year. It appeared that he had got the chance he had waited a year for following Harry Kane’s departure.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian was not really able to take it. And now Son appears to have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order.

He is now going to need to bide his time and make the most of the opportunities which come his way.

Richarlison was not able to really do that on Sunday – although it probably did not help that James Maddison also came off when Son was replaced.

But it is definitely good news for Tottenham that Son is looking ready to step up after Kane’s departure.