Neil Ruddock has said that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has lost a yard of pace and not been at his best since his awful knee injury.

Ruddock was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/8 8:15am) about the new Liverpool captain.

After the departure of Jordan Henderson this summer, Jurgen Klopp named the £75m defender as his new skipper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be his new deputy, with the pair now teaming up in the dressing room and in defence.

After a phenomenal campaign in 2021/22, last season Liverpool’s performances slipped.

Klopp had built his success on a solid defence and frightening options in attack.

However, aside from Mohamed Salah, his forwards struggled in the absence of Sadio Mane and the form of his best defenders dropped off too.

Virgil van Dijk was one of the best defenders in the world before his horrible knee injury suffered against Everton.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ruddock now thinks Van Dijk hasn’t been the same for Liverpool since then, with his pace suffering as a result.

Klopp’s new tactics mean the Dutchman may have even more ground to cover next season.

It could put even more pressure on Ibrahima Konate and his speed going into the new campaign.

Ruddock worried about Liverpool star Van Dijk’s pace

Speaking about the huge centre-back, Ruddock said: “I don’t think he’s been himself after he did his knee against Everton when he did his ACL.

“I don’t think you can be, can you be the best player or up to the same standards because he was relying on pace?

“People would run at him and he’d just show them into positions and he’d just get the ball and he’d block shots.

“He’s a great player, one of the best in the world but I don’t think he’s what he was, I think he’s lost half a yard or a yard.”

Van Dijk hasn’t necessarily relied on his pace to be a top defender in the past.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

His presence has often been enough to deter defenders from running straight at him when through on goal.

However, managers may be telling their fastest players to target Van Dijk next season, especially if Liverpool’s defence is more stretched.

With Alexander-Arnold expected to continue in his hybrid role, that could open up more holes at the back.

Klopp will have to make sure his captain is protected in these scenarios, which may be more difficult now that Fabinho has departed.