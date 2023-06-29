Pundit Neil Lennon has been speaking about the future of Arsenal star Kieran Tierney and he believes that the defender is worth more than what the club paid for him.

The Scottish defender is one to watch this summer transfer window. The Scottish Sun reported that the player would be happy to return to Celtic this summer if Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign him.

Apparently, according to the same report, Newcastle are seen as favourites to sign the Arsenal player. If the Hoops were to be interested in him this summer it would apparently provide a major emotional pull for him.

It is being reported that the player currently has a price tag of £25million. This is the same price as the reported fee the Gunners paid for him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neil Lennon on Kieran Tierney’s value this summer

With a reported price tag and Newcastle interested, it currently looks like the “magnificent” left-back is on the move this summer.

Speaking via the Daily Mail about Tierney’s value, Lennon said: “Kieran is worth a lot of money. We sold him for £25m a few years ago and I’m sure he’s worth more than that now to Arsenal. But would Celtic be reluctant to do a deal if Kieran is keen? No.

“If you have a quality player like that and he’s available then you would do it. He’s familiar with the club and knows the workings of the players and of course the manager from previous.”

Tierney became more of a cover player for Oleksandr Zinchenko this season. He spent more time on the bench. It would be good for him to leave this summer.

Due to his injury history, some clubs may be deterred. £25million seems like a fair amount for the player, but manager Lennon believes the Gunners could get more for him.

This is good news for the Gunners. They want to improve their squad to make sure they continue to compete with Manchester City. Therefore they need to make as much as they can out of players allowed to leave.