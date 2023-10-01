Alan Shearer is still not convinced by 24-year-old Arsenal player after Bournemouth win

Despite his goal and improved performance yesterday, Alan Shearer still thinks Arsenal’s Kai Havertz needs to make improvements.

Shearer was speaking on Match of the Day and was discussing Havertz’ numbers over recent years.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Along with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer identified Havertz’s talent but said he needs to do more at Arsenal.

Shearer said: “When you look at the numbers, I mean there’s definitely a player in there, but when you look at his ability it doesn’t match those numbers.

“They need to improve, but you know that you have to pay £60m, £70m, £80m for a squad player nowadays.

“So he’s going to play his part but whether he’ll be a regular or not, I don’t think so.”

Arsenal of course ran out convincing 4-0 winners over Bournemouth on the south coast yesterday.

A tricky fixture ended up being comfortable on a good day for Mikel Arteta’s side.

And the Arsenal players’ decision to award Havertz the third penalty has caught a lot of attention.

Shearer doesn’t think Havertz will be a regular starter for Arsenal

Havertz is of course now off the mark for Arsenal in competitive games and will hope this can be a turning point.

Whilst the German hasn’t been poor, he has looked to lack a bit of confidence and end product in his game.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal’s result will be very well received by fans alongside a Manchester City defeat.

Arsenal’s meeting with City next weekend will now be even more crucial given a win would now see Arteta’s side leapfrog their rivals.

And despite Shearer’s penchant for improvement, Arsenal fans would now expect Havertz to start that huge game.

Arsenal travel to Lens before that showdown on Tuesday and will perhaps look to make some changes.

Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira may be two players who will enjoy some minutes in France.