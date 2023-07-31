Mauricio Pochettino has said Chelsea will need to assess an injury picked up by Trevor Chalobah in their pre-season win over Fulham.

Chalobah came on as a half-time substitute but was quickly subbed after picking up an issue.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Speaking in his post-match presser, via Football London, Pochettino did say he hopes it’s only something minor.

Pochettino said: “I hope it’s not a big issue. We need to assess now. It doesn’t mean it is big.

“It was a precaution but we need to assess him the next few days.

“We don’t believe it is big but hope also.”

News of a central defender picking up an injury will be the last thing Chelsea want to hear right now.

Wesley Fofana’s terrible injury luck has continued and it’s been revealed the 22-year-old will be missing long-term.

Pochettino’s Chelsea start has begun in great fashion but he will be very worried if 38-year-old Thiago Silva is his only right-sided centre-back going into the season given Chalobah’s injury.

Silva is of course one of the world’s best but he surely needs further rotation this season given his age.

Chelsea looked to have a very well-balanced centre-back department heading into the new season but injuries are causing big issues.

Chelsea hope Chalobah’s injury is only minor

In today’s game left-side centre-backs are something of a rarity, and Chelsea are blessed to have three of them.

Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Malang Sarr are all good options but are unlikely to play in the same side.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Pochettino would have likely wanted to partner either Badiashile or Colwill with Silva or Fofana before the season started.

However, Fofana’s issues have promoted £50k-a-week Chalobah’s importance so his injury is particularly untimely.

This situation goes a long way to explain Chelsea’s interest in Axel Diasai.

The club are said to have agreed a deal in the region of £38.6m for the right-sided Monaco central defender.

It can only be assumed that Disasi is intended to compete with Thiago Silva for the right-sided spot.

Therefore, when Chalobah does return from injury, which Pochettino hopes won’t be long, he may even be surplus to requirements at Chelsea.