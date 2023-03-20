NBC pundit says people don't appreciate how good Ben White is











Robbie Mustoe has told The 2 Robbies Podcast that he does not believe that people appreciate how good Ben White actually is after the right-back’s display for Arsenal in their win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners have gone into the international break eight points clear of Manchester City. The result was all the more impressive because of their Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting in the week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s men were absolutely outstanding against the Eagles. And White was arguably one of the stars of the show at the Emirates.

Ben White going under the radar

He set up Bukayo Saka for one of his goals. And so much of what Arsenal did well against Palace came down their right flank, with the 25-year-old causing plenty of problems.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He also did brilliantly to contain Wilfried Zaha. Garth Crooks suggested that the England international had the Palace talisman in his pocket for the large majority of the game.

And his performance prompted Mustoe to suggest that his form is going under the radar.

“Ben White is growing as a full-back,” he told The 2 Robbies Podcast. “More really as a central defender when he came from Brighton, but he’s got a natural ability to play in different spots. He’s quick, he’s a good defender, he’s surprisingly safe and steady on the ball. He showed with his little assist today, he poked a ball through to Bukayo Saka for his lovely goal.

“He did a great job on Zaha for the most part after that first little run. And I think he’s a player I don’t think people appreciate how good he is actually, Ben White.

“There’s so many other players to watch in the Arsenal side, I get that. But if you watch what he does with the ball, his defensive side of things, his passing side of things, I think Ben White is a little under-appreciated.”

Another Arteta masterstroke at Arsenal

It is remarkable to think now that White had barely played at right-back before this season. Had Arsenal supporters been told that neither Takehiro Tomiyasu or Kieran Tierney would be prominent players for the Gunners this term, they may well have been extremely concerned.

And that concern would probably only grow had they learned that White would be a stalwart on the right. But he has been a revelation in that role.

Once again, Arteta deserves enormous credit for seeing that ability in the former Leeds loanee. He has taken to the role so easily. And he is now one of the best in that position in the entire division.

Arsenal fans have long been aware of how good their £50 million man has been in the role. But it is good to see him receiving more plaudits from the outside.