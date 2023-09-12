Nation’s media unimpressed with £4m Tottenham player’s performance last night

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic left the Croatian media unimpressed after his performance against Armenia last night.

Perisic started from the off for Croatia yesterday as they picked up a 1-0 win over Armenia thanks to Andrej Kramaric’s effort in the first half.

The 34-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou so far this season but has featured regularly from the bench.

He started off the left-hand side for Croatia yesterday and played the full 90 minutes after providing two assists against Latvia over the weekend.

But Perisic struggled to make a similar impact yesterday and there seems to be a feeling in Croatia that this is down to a lack of minutes at Tottenham.

Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Croatian media unimpressed with Perisic display

Sportske Novosti handed Perisic a 6.5 out of 10 for his display against Armenia.

The outlet claimed that Perisic certainly wasn’t lacking in terms of desire, but he did struggle to contribute in what was his second game in just four days.

They wrote: “The desire is great, but with the passage of time, there was a lack of minutes in the club and an excess in these four days. Less active defensively.”

Perisic has only started once for Tottenham this season and that came in the League cup against Fulham last month.

The £4 million veteran has been used sparingly by Postecoglou so far and it’s no surprise that he didn’t hit his usual heights for Croatia after starting his second game in the space of four days.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

He was widely expected to leave Spurs over the summer but impressed under Postecoglou during pre-season.

While Perisic is unlikely to become a regular starter for Tottenham, he could play an important role as a squad player this season.

But whether or not Perisic will be satisfied with limited minutes from the bench remains to be seen.