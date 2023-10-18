Nation’s media unimpressed by £15m Tottenham player’s display last night

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left the Danish media unimpressed after his display for Denmark last night.

Hojbjerg was part of the Denmark side that picked up a narrow 2-1 win over San Marino in their Euros qualifying campaign on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes in midfield as Denmark struggled to beat the international minnows.

San Marino left Denmark stunned in the second half as they netted their first competitive goal in two years to level the scoring after Rasmus Hojlund’s opener.

It didn’t last long as Yussuf Poulsen’s 70th minute header put Denmark within touching distance of qualifying for next year’s Euros.

But after an underwhelming displays from the Danes, Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg received criticism from the nation’s media.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Danish media unimpressed by Hojbjerg’s latest display

Ekstra Baldet handed Hojbjerg a two star rating for his display against San Marino.

The outlet notes that Hojbjerg attempted ‘impossible’ dribbles and was nowhere near his best on the night.

They wrote: “The ox in the middle never got going for what he’s good at.

“Pierre was unfriendly with the ball, tried dribbles that were impossible beforehand, and the runs were too few. But he was one of those who tried something.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Hojbjerg has often excelled for Denmark and has established himself as a key part of their side.

But the Danes struggled last night and while Hojbjerg’s display was underwhelming, he certainly wasn’t alone in that regard.

The £15 million midfielder looks set to start his first Premier League game of the season on Monday as Yves Bissouma will miss out due to suspension.

Hojbjerg has struggled for minutes so far this season and Spurs will be hoping he improves on the display he put in last night for Denmark.