Nation’s media left seriously impressed after £15m Tottenham player’s display last night 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put in another solid display for Denmark last night and impressed the national media.

Hojbjerg has struggled for minutes at Tottenham this season after falling down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League during the current campaign but has been ever-present for Denmark.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Indeed, Hojbjerg netted two goals in as many games during the last international break and he carried his encouraging form into the clash against Kazakhstan yesterday.

And the Spurs midfielder earned rave reviews from the national media as Denmark picked up a 3-1 in their latest Euros qualifier.

Danish media impressed with Hojbjerg’s latest international display

Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet labelled Hojbjerg ‘the heart’ of the Denmark side after his display against Kazakhstan last night.

The midfielder put in an impressive display in the middle of the park as he helped Kasper Hjulmand’s side edge towards qualifying for next year’s Euros.

The outlet handed Hojbjerg a four-star rating for his display and wrote: “You could write it after most international matches. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the heart of the Danish team with his energy and presence.

“He was above the visitors constantly, delivering both with and without the ball.”

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Hojbjerg could be in line for his first start in the league this season after the international break. Indeed, Yves Bissouma will miss the clash against Fulham on Monday after being sent off in the 1-0 win over Luton last weekend.

The £15 million man has put in some solid displays from the bench for Spurs this season and he will be keen to force his way into Postecoglou’s side.