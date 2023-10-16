Nation’s media left impressed with £12m Tottenham player last night after he captains his country

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies captained Wales to a crucial win over Croatia last night and earned positive reviews from the Welsh media.

Davies has struggled for minutes at Tottenham this season due to the growing influence of Destiny Udogie at left-back.

The 30-year-old was a mainstay under Antonio Conte but has mainly been used as an option from the bench since Ange Postecoglou took charge.

But Davies remains a key player for Wales and started on the left-hand side of a back three last night.

The £12 million defender put in a commanding display to help Wales to a 2-1 win over Croatia to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Euros alive.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Welsh media impressed with Davies’ latest display

Wales Online handed Davies a seven out of 10 rating for his display against Croatia on Sunday evening.

The defender didn’t put a foot wrong on the night and the outlet praised him for an ‘assured’ captain’s performance.

The outlet wrote: “An assured, calming presence on the left side of defence all evening. Steady showing.”

While Davies has rarely caught the eye for Spurs over the years, the Welshman has proven to be a consistent performer.

He faces a battle for a place in Postecoglou’s side at the moment due to Udogie’s exceptional form at left-back. But he remains an important part of the Spurs squad and Postecoglou has relied on him from the bench several times already this season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, it seems unlikely that Davies will break back into the Tottenham side anytime soon providing Udogie remains fit.

Yet, it will only benefit the full-back to pick up some valuable minutes during the international break ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Fulham on Monday.