Nation’s media hammer £20m Arsenal defender after his latest international display

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been hammered by the Polish media after his latest international display.

Kiwior was part of the Poland side that was held to a 1-1 draw against Moldova last night.

The draw leaves Poland third in their European qualifying group, a point behind Czechia having played a game less.

The 23-year-old Arsenal defender started on the left-hand side of the back three but failed to impress on the night.

Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Polish media hammer Kiwior after latest international display

Polish outlet Meczyki handed Kiwior a three out of 10 rating for his display against Moldova.

The outlet notes that Kiwior looked shaky in defence and weak in aerial duels.

They wrote: “He looked very insecure. A few times late, he also lost header duels.

“He was definitely not the mainstay of the red and whites.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Poland fell behind in the first half but did manage to rescue a point thanks to Karol Swiderski’s second-half equaliser. As for Kiwior, he struggled on the night despite Poland’s dominance in the game.

The £20 million defender has struggled for minutes at Arsenal since making the switch from Serie A outfit Spezia back in January.

Kiwior did put in some encouraging performances for Arsenal towards the end of last season while William Saliba was sidelined. But the talented defender has started just one game for the Gunners this season as Arteta’s men were held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham back in August.

It’s no massive surprise that Kiwior struggled for Poland last night given his lack of minutes at Arsenal this season.

He faces stiff competition for a place in Arteta’s side due to the brilliant partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba.