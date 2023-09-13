Nation’s media blast 22-year-old Arsenal player after his latest international display

Arsenal defender William Saliba has come under heavy scrutiny after his display for France against Germany last night.

Les Bleus fell to a 2-1 defeat to Germany last night in a friendly match at the Signal Iduna Park.

Germany relieved Hansi Flick of his duties this week following a 4-1 defeat to Japan and were looking for a response from their players.

An early goal from Thomas Muller gave Germany the lead inside five minutes before Leroy Sane doubled their advantage in the 87th minute.

France did grab a goal back through Antoine Griezmann as the Atletico Madrid star made no mistake from the spot.

But it was a disappointing evening for Didier Deschamps’ men and Saliba struggled at centre-back.

French media slam Saliba after latest international display

The French media have blasted Saliba after his display against the Germans, with Get Football France News handing him a three out of 10 rating.

The outlet wrote: “The Arsenal man struggled, especially in the early stages, looking sloppy in and out of possession in his slightly unnatural position at left-centre-back.

“He should have been tighter to Müller for Germany’s opener, although in truth, Germany’s early dominance was the result of France’s collective defensive shortcomings.”

Maxi Foot were even less generous with their rating as they handed the Arsenal star a 2.5 out of 10.

They wrote: “Established in the left axis, the central defender of the France team was not to his advantage.

“On Germany’s opening score, Arsenal’s talent was too far from Müller, who had time to control and arm a volley.

“Despite a few interventions in his area, the ex-Stéphanois did not always exude great calm, like a very dangerous lost ball in the first period.

“At the end of the match, he was caught by Sané’s acceleration on the second German goal.”

Saliba has often lined up on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s central defence pairing and it seems he wasn’t comfortable on the opposite side last night.

The 22-year-old is expected to be France’s main man in defence for many years to come. But in the absence of Raphael Varane, his display wouldn’t have done him any favours in terms of securing a place in the starting line-up ahead of next year’s Euros.